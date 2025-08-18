Poilievre eyes return to Parliament as voting set to start in Alberta byelection

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in the federal Alberta riding of Battle River-Crowfoot will decide on Monday whether Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre returns to the House of Commons as a member of Parliament.

In April, he lost his long-held Ottawa-area riding of Carleton to Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy.

Conservative MP Damien Kurek won Battle River-Crowfoot by over 82 per cent of the vote in April. Kurek resigned from the House of Commons in June, triggering a byelection, to vacate a seat for Poilievre to run in.

Poilievre is up against more than 200 people who are registered to run in Monday’s byelection.

The list of candidates includes Poilievre, Liberal candidate Darcy Spady, the NDP’s Katherine Swampy, independent candidate Bonnie Critchley and dozens more sponsored by the Longest Ballot Committee, a protest group bringing attention to the issue of electoral reform.

Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. local time to 8:30 p.m., which Elections Canada warning that the vote count might take longer than usual due to the high number of candidates.

Elections Canada said they had to print a specially adapted ballot for the race in Battle River-Crowfoot due to the “higher than usual number of candidates and limitations of the large ballots that have been used in some previous elections.”

In a typical election, voters are given a list-style ballot on which they are asked to mark a blank circle next to the name of their candidate of choice. In Battle River-Crowfoot, however, voters will be given the special adapted ballot, alongside a list of candidates given to them separately.

“The adapted ballot will have a blank space where you write the name of your candidate of choice. A list of candidates will be provided to you,” Elections Canada said.

More than 14,000 people already cast a vote in advance polls. There are more than 86,000 eligible voters in the riding.

-with files from Canadian Press