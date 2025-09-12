Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Cull of 400 B.C. ostriches to go ahead, court of appeal rules

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 12, 2025 7:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dr. Oz and U.S. billionaire call for B.C. ostrich cull to be stopped'
Dr. Oz and U.S. billionaire call for B.C. ostrich cull to be stopped
While Universal Ostrich Farm has lost its appeal to save its flock from a cull due to avian flu, one established U.S. official and a billionaire are lobbying for the birds to be saved for scientific research. Victoria Femia reports – Aug 25, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Federal Court of Appeal has denied an application for another stay order to delay a cull of about 400 ostriches at a British Columbia farm.

Last Saturday, the court granted an interim stay that spared the lives of the ostriches from being destroyed because of avian influenza.

In a letter filed in the Federal Court of Appeal on Thursday, a lawyer for the ostrich farm said the CFIA was “imminently” mobilizing to enforce the cull order.

In the decision dated Saturday, the Federal Court of Appeal granted an interim stay until the stay motion “is decided on the basis of a full record.”

Story continues below advertisement

That decision has now been denied.

Click to play video: 'Supporters flock to B.C. ostrich farm in the wake of upheld cull order'
Supporters flock to B.C. ostrich farm in the wake of upheld cull order
Trending Now

Universal Ostrich Farms, located in the B.C. Interior community of Edgewood, has been attempting to stop the Canadian Food Inspection Agency from destroying the birds since the cull was ordered amid an avian flu outbreak in December 2024 that killed 69 ostriches.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The farm, which argues the birds are now healthy, has maintained that they pose no threat and are scientifically valuable.

At this time, there is no indication when the cull will happen.

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices