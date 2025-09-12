Cull of 400 B.C. ostriches to go ahead, court of appeal rules

See more sharing options

The Federal Court of Appeal has denied an application for another stay order to delay a cull of about 400 ostriches at a British Columbia farm.

Last Saturday, the court granted an interim stay that spared the lives of the ostriches from being destroyed because of avian influenza.

In the decision dated Saturday, the Federal Court of Appeal granted an interim stay until the stay motion “is decided on the basis of a full record.”

That decision has now been denied.

Universal Ostrich Farms, located in the B.C. Interior community of Edgewood, has been attempting to stop the Canadian Food Inspection Agency from destroying the birds since the cull was ordered amid an avian flu outbreak in December 2024 that killed 69 ostriches.

The farm, which argues the birds are now healthy, has maintained that they pose no threat and are scientifically valuable.

At this time, there is no indication when the cull will happen.

More to come.