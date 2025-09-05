Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. ostrich farm applies for stay of cull as it seeks appeal at Supreme Court of Canada

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 3:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Supporters flock to B.C. ostrich farm in the wake of upheld cull order'
Supporters flock to B.C. ostrich farm in the wake of upheld cull order
RELATED: Supporters at a BC ostrich farm are heading to the property in the southern interior this weekend, days after a federal court upheld an order to cull the flock of birds, due to an outbreak of avian influzena. Paul Johnson reports – Aug 23, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The British Columbia ostrich farm in a months-long legal battle to stop the Canadian Food Inspection Agency from destroying hundreds of its birds wants to further delay the cull as it seeks a hearing in Canada’s high court.

A lawyer for Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., says in a letter filed in the Federal Court of Appeal on Thursday that the agency is “imminently” mobilizing to enforce a cull order issued in December after avian flu spread in the flock.

Court documents filed by the farm as it seeks a stay order say the agency has refused requests for an “administrative pause” on the cull, which will “irreversibly destroy a flock built over decades” and render any appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada moot.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Oz and U.S. billionaire call for B.C. ostrich cull to be stopped'
Dr. Oz and U.S. billionaire call for B.C. ostrich cull to be stopped
Trending Now

The filings say the birds have been under quarantine supervised by the agency, but the approximately 400 ostriches could be “slaughtered at any moment,” unless the court orders a stay pending another appeal.

Story continues below advertisement

The documents say the flock has been “healthy” for more than 230 days with no new avian flu infections, with the last death recorded in mid-January.

The letter says Universal Ostrich Farms wants to explore two routes of legal recourse to stop the cull, including asking the agency or the minister to reconsider in light of fresh evidence, and to seek a hearing at the Supreme Court of Canada.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices