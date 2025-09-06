Menu

Crime

Hundreds of B.C. ostriches given temporary reprieve from cull

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted September 6, 2025 6:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Supporters flock to B.C. ostrich farm in the wake of upheld cull order'
Supporters flock to B.C. ostrich farm in the wake of upheld cull order
WATCH (Aug. 23): Supporters at a B.C. ostrich farm are heading to the property in the Southern Interior this weekend, days after a federal court upheld an order to cull the flock of birds due to an outbreak of avian influenza – Aug 23, 2025
Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal has granted an interim stay that spares, for now, the lives of 400 ostriches in B.C. that faced being destroyed because of avian influenza.

Universal Ostrich Farms, located in the B.C. Interior community of Edgewood, has been attempting to stop the Canadian Food Inspection Agency from destroying the birds since the cull was ordered amid an avian flu outbreak in December 2024 that killed 69 ostriches.

In a letter filed in the Federal Court of Appeal on Thursday, a lawyer for the ostrich farm said the CFIA was “imminently” mobilizing to enforce the cull order.

In a decision dated Saturday, the Federal Court of Appeal granted an interim stay until the stay motion “is decided on the basis of a full record.”

The decision says a notice to cull the birds is “hereby stayed pending the disposition of the stay motion.” The CFIA was given until Tuesday to respond to the motion.

A herd of ostriches is seen on a remote farm in Edgewood, B.C., in an undated photo supplied by Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. View image in full screen
A herd of ostriches is seen on a remote farm in Edgewood, B.C., in an undated photo supplied by Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Katie Pasitney

The farm, which argues the birds are now healthy, has maintained that they pose no threat and are scientifically valuable.

Court documents filed by the farm say the flock has been “healthy” for more than 230 days, with no new avian flu infections and the last death recorded in mid-January, and claims the cull will “irreversibly destroy a flock built over decades.”

The letter filed Thursday says Universal Ostrich Farms wants to explore two routes of legal recourse to stop the cull: asking the agency or the minister to reconsider in light of fresh evidence, and seeking a hearing at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Oz and U.S. billionaire call for B.C. ostrich cull to be stopped'
Dr. Oz and U.S. billionaire call for B.C. ostrich cull to be stopped

— with files from The Canadian Press.

Related News
