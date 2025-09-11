Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Power restored ahead of schedule in some northern Manitoba communities, Hydro says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 11, 2025 3:06 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Hydro crews work to restore power in northern communities hit hard by summer wildfires. View image in full screen
Manitoba Hydro crews work to restore power in northern communities hit hard by summer wildfires. Manitoba Hydro
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The lights are back on in a number of northern Manitoba communities affected by summer wildfires, Manitoba Hydro says.

Hydro said this week has seen power restored at Pukatawagan, Leaf Rapids, and O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation. Marcel Colomb First Nation and Lynn Lake were slated to have their power restored Thursday.

The repairs are two to four weeks ahead of schedule, Hydro said, with work by staff, contractors and partners at SaskPower contributing, along with favourable weather conditions and a reduction in the number of wildfires burning in the region.

Click to play video: 'Leaf Rapids hydro repairs progressing after wildfire'
Leaf Rapids hydro repairs progressing after wildfire

“These communities have been under terrible strain due to this devastating wildfire season,” Hydro executive Jeff Betker said in a statement Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re pleased we’ve been able to restore power, much more quickly than initially thought without compromising safety.”

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The cost, per Hydro’s numbers, of the efforts to restore power in the affected communities is an estimated $32 million, with more than 1,000 Hydro poles and other pieces of equipment damaged by the fires.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro on wildfire repairs'
Manitoba Hydro on wildfire repairs
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices