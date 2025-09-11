Power restored ahead of schedule in some northern Manitoba communities, Hydro says

Send this page to someone via email

The lights are back on in a number of northern Manitoba communities affected by summer wildfires, Manitoba Hydro says.

Hydro said this week has seen power restored at Pukatawagan, Leaf Rapids, and O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation. Marcel Colomb First Nation and Lynn Lake were slated to have their power restored Thursday.

The repairs are two to four weeks ahead of schedule, Hydro said, with work by staff, contractors and partners at SaskPower contributing, along with favourable weather conditions and a reduction in the number of wildfires burning in the region.

“These communities have been under terrible strain due to this devastating wildfire season,” Hydro executive Jeff Betker said in a statement Thursday.

“We’re pleased we’ve been able to restore power, much more quickly than initially thought without compromising safety.”

The cost, per Hydro’s numbers, of the efforts to restore power in the affected communities is an estimated $32 million, with more than 1,000 Hydro poles and other pieces of equipment damaged by the fires.