Edmonton city staff asked to explore more regulations for short-term rentals

A City of Edmonton report to the city council urban planning committee suggested councillors should not add more regulations to short-term rentals such as those often listed on Airbnb and VRBO.

But on Tuesday, councillors voted against the recommendation and ask staff to explore how to add more regulations to the industry.

The city has already seen some changes. Last year, a motion passed to require short-term rentals to have a business license, which increased those licenses by 70 per cent.

Now, councillor Michael Janz hope to see more regulations to level the playing field with hotels and other commercial lodgings.

Last year, he said the rentals were contributing to Edmonton’s housing shortage, as some homeowners purchase properties for the sole purpose of renting night-to-night.

While the setup might be lucrative for investors, Janz said it’s not good for the rental market nor people looking for longer-term rentals.

In a statement to Global News, Airbnb said city officials have been clear that short-term rental rules are working as intended, adding compliance is high and local hosts are operating responsibly.

City administration will have year to return with its findings.

