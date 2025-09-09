MLSE, Bills partner to grow football in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Pete Guelli can see a day when the Buffalo Bills return to Toronto to play an NFL game.

Guelli, Buffalo’s chief operating officer, was in town Tuesday as Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment and the Bills unveiled a partnership aimed at helping grow football in Canada. And Guelli said he could envision the NFL club playing a future game in Toronto.

That took MLSE president Keith Pelley somewhat by surprise.

“We haven’t had those discussions … but I think anything is possible,” Pelley told reporters at BMO Field, where the announcement was made. “I think what Pete is probably alluding to is the fact that the discussions we’ve had and the way that this partnership has evolved has been incredibly positive for both sides.

“But hosting a Buffalo Bills game at this particular time has not been one of the discussion points. We’ve been focusing on growing the game, we’ve been focusing on learning each other’s business on growing the Buffalo Bills brand here in Toronto, which is already strong, and for them promoting and growing the Toronto Argonauts.”

A position supported by Guelli.

“Obviously we’ve spent some time in Toronto before but we thought a grassroots effort was really the way to go,” he said. “The partnership with the Argos is about growing the sport of football, about kind of erasing the boundaries between the countries, and trying to get that next generation locked in on where we’re going.

“I think we do it well in the NFL. If we can do anything to help the Argos grow the sport of football in Toronto we’re all for it.”

The partnership is the Bills’ latest attempt to grow its market in southern Ontario. The Bills played five regular-season and two pre-season games at Toronto’s Rogers Centre from 2008 to 2013.

The series was eventually discontinued after fewer than 40,000 fans attended a 34-31 overtime win over the Bills by the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 1, 2013.

The Bills, one of the favourites to win the Super Bowl, opened their 2025 NFL season with a dramatic come-from-behind 41-40 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

Toronto (4-8) is tied for third in the CFL’s East Division but has won two straight heading into its home game Saturday against the Edmonton Elks (5-7).

The aim of the partnership is to build connections with Canadian football fans via MLSE’s sports teams. It will include youth camps with the Argos, apparel collaborations and watch parties at select games involving MLSE’s sports entities.

MLSE owns the NHL’s Maple Leafs, NBA’s Raptors, Toronto FC of Major League Soccer and the Marlies of the American Hockey League in addition to the Argos.

A flag football camp involving more than 200 youth was scheduled to be held Tuesday at BMO Field. Argos and Bills development coaches, along with some Toronto players, were set to participate. It’s the first of several youth football clinics the Argos and Bills will co-host throughout the year.

As part of the initiative, Toronto will host a themed game Oct. 4 when it faces the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BMO Field. Fans attending the contest will receive a Bills-Argos giveaway item, while participants in the first youth clinic will be invited as special guests.

Tickets in the upper east grandstand start at $20, with an option to add a $5 youth ticket for those under the age of 15.

“I don’t think there’s anything for CFL fans to be fearful of with this partnership, this is something they should embrace,” Pelley said. “This is about growing the game they love, this is about growing football.

“To have the opportunity with the power of the NFL and Buffalo Bills to work side-by-side with the CFL and the Argos, they should be delighted. It can only mean for a greater importance and interest in the CFL and Argos. I think everyone should embrace this and will. I’ll be surprised if they didn’t.”

Predictably, Guelli agreed, adding Toronto’s proximity to Buffalo made the deal a no-brainer. Guelli added between 10 and 15 per cent of the Bills’ season-ticket base is made up of Canadians.

“This is not competitive … we both believe in the sport of football,” he said. “Obviously the rules are slightly different but football is football and we really think we can help the Argos and the Argos can help us.

“Toronto is an important market, it’s a very strong market. We’ve been able to build a lot of equity in the brand already but I think we’ve just scratched the surface of what we can do.”

Also starting Tuesday, Canadian Bills fans will have access to official team merchandise at Real Sports Apparel in-store and online. And apparel company Peace Collective will be unveiling a limited-edition Bills-Argos merchandise collection that will be available at both Real Sports Apparel and BMO Field during the Argos-Ticats game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.