Covered Bridge opens new potato chip plant in New Brunswick after devastating fire

The hum of machines churning out locally-made potato chips has returned to New Brunswick as Covered Bridge Potato Chips resumes operation after a devastating fire.

The company’s plant outside Hartland, N.B. was destroyed by the blaze in March 2024.

It was a mainstay for the community and a major employer.

“That was a sad day,” recalled Hartland resident Ron Lenentine.

“Lots of work for people, lots of tourists went to their different facilities.”

After almost a year and a half, Covered Bridge has moved to a former warehouse in Woodstock, N.B., and has resumed making the beloved chips in many popular flavours.

“We were hurt temporarily, but we’re back in force, we’re back in business,” said Brook Dickinson, the company’s executive vice-president.

“It’s a property we’ve actually owned for over a decade now, so we had it, it was available. We completely renovated it, gutted it from top to bottom, inside and outside, to make it a modern manufacturing facility today.”

The original plant was minutes from Hartland, which is famed for its covered bridge that spans nearly 1,300 feet.

While the chip manufacturer has moved locations, Dickinson says they haven’t forgotten their roots.

“Hartland is home, will always be home. We’re here now as it was available but the door’s wide open for getting back to Hartland, who knows,” he said, adding that many of the same employees from before the fire are working at the new facility.

That sentiment is shared by the Municipality of Hartland, whose chief administrative officer said in a statement that council is committed to supporting Covered Bridge.

“We have offered development incentives and remain open to flexible grant thresholds to encourage future investment in our community,” wrote CAO Julie Stockford, in an email to Global News.

“The company’s impact on Hartland — from employment to tourism — has been deeply felt, and we continue to advocate for its presence here.”

For now, the original location has reopened as a tourist attraction and pop-up gift shop.

“We do have plans, bigger plans, but those will have to come out at a later date,” said Dickinson.