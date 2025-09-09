Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Covered Bridge opens new potato chip plant in New Brunswick after devastating fire

By Anna Mandin & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 9, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Covered Bridge opens new potato chip factory after devastating fire'
Covered Bridge opens new potato chip factory after devastating fire
WATCH: A beloved New Brunswick potato chip manufacturer is back in business after a devastating fire last year. Now Covered Bridge Potato Chips is in a new location and ready to pick up speed for a snack that’s loved province-wide. Anna Mandin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The hum of machines churning out locally-made potato chips has returned to New Brunswick as Covered Bridge Potato Chips resumes operation after a devastating fire.

The company’s plant outside Hartland, N.B. was destroyed by the blaze in March 2024.

It was a mainstay for the community and a major employer.

“That was a sad day,” recalled Hartland resident Ron Lenentine.

“Lots of work for people, lots of tourists went to their different facilities.”

After almost a year and a half, Covered Bridge has moved to a former warehouse in Woodstock, N.B., and has resumed making the beloved chips in many popular flavours.

“We were hurt temporarily, but we’re back in force, we’re back in business,” said Brook Dickinson, the company’s executive vice-president.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a property we’ve actually owned for over a decade now, so we had it, it was available. We completely renovated it, gutted it from top to bottom, inside and outside, to make it a modern manufacturing facility today.”

Click to play video: 'Large potato chip factory burns down in N.B. town'
Large potato chip factory burns down in N.B. town

The original plant was minutes from Hartland, which is famed for its covered bridge that spans nearly 1,300 feet.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While the chip manufacturer has moved locations, Dickinson says they haven’t forgotten their roots.

“Hartland is home, will always be home. We’re here now as it was available but the door’s wide open for getting back to Hartland, who knows,” he said, adding that many of the same employees from before the fire are working at the new facility.

That sentiment is shared by the Municipality of Hartland, whose chief administrative officer said in a statement that council is committed to supporting Covered Bridge.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have offered development incentives and remain open to flexible grant thresholds to encourage future investment in our community,” wrote CAO Julie Stockford, in an email to Global News.

“The company’s impact on Hartland — from employment to tourism — has been deeply felt, and we continue to advocate for its presence here.”

For now, the original location has reopened as a tourist attraction and pop-up gift shop.

“We do have plans, bigger plans, but those will have to come out at a later date,” said Dickinson.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices