Ontario man attempting to smuggle meth mailed from U.S. to Canada arrested: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP say a man from Thunder Bay, Ont., was arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle suspected methamphetamine that was mailed from the United States.

The Mounties say the package addressed to the man’s residence contained about 140 grams of suspected meth and was seized by the Canada Border Services Agency at a commercial cargo processing facility in Winnipeg.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say the package was taken to the RCMP in Ontario and the Mounties then worked with the Thunder Bay police in an operation that led to the arrest.

Thunder Bay police have charged the 50-year-old man with possession for the purpose of trafficking of drugs and importing of a controlled substance.

The accused has been released on an undertaking.

Police estimated the street value of the suspected methamphetamine at $7,000.