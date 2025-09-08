Menu

Crime

Ontario man attempting to smuggle meth mailed from U.S. to Canada arrested: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. GAC
RCMP say a man from Thunder Bay, Ont., was arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle suspected methamphetamine that was mailed from the United States.

The Mounties say the package addressed to the man’s residence contained about 140 grams of suspected meth and was seized by the Canada Border Services Agency at a commercial cargo processing facility in Winnipeg.

They say the package was taken to the RCMP in Ontario and the Mounties then worked with the Thunder Bay police in an operation that led to the arrest.

Thunder Bay police have charged the 50-year-old man with possession for the purpose of trafficking of drugs and importing of a controlled substance.

The accused has been released on an undertaking.

Police estimated the street value of the suspected methamphetamine at $7,000.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

