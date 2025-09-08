Motion introduced to rescind Calgary’s climate emergency declaration

Send this page to someone via email

Declaring a climate emergency became one of the first policy pieces of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s term, and one she is defending nearly four years later after a motion was introduced Monday to scrap it.

The motion from Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp, Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong, Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean and Ward 1o Coun. Andre Chabot passed a technical review at Monday’s executive committee meeting, and will now go on to council next week for a debate.

“Declaring the climate declaration was a political stunt and I think what’s happening is I’m calling it out,” Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp told reporters Monday.

While also calling for the climate emergency declaration to be rescinded, the motion also directs administration to “conduct a comprehensive value for money audit “of all city climate-related spending, including funds tied to the emergency declaration.

The councillors point to the city’s climate and environment department’s budget of $26 million in 2025, as well as $22 million in one-time operating programs and $22.7 million in capital spending.

The motion also notes an additional $214.6 million in climate related spending planned across city departments next year.

A city spokesperson confirmed the figures to Global News, and clarified next year’s budget includes $165 million to pay for Calgary’s electric bus fleet.

“In terms of measurable outcomes, is it making a difference? Are there things that could be, should be done or not be done and discontinued? That’s basically what we’re asking for,” said Wong.

Calgary city council approved declaring a climate emergency in November 2021, which promised to make action against climate change a strategic priority for the city.

It also committed to a net-zero target by 2050, and directed city departments to work on reducing emissions.

Gondek defended the climate emergency by pointing to strengthen the city’s climate department, and use it to show companies planning to Calgary, as well film productions, that the city takes climate seriously.

The mayor, who is seeking re-election, also discussed wildfire smoke blanketing the city and recent hail storms as examples of climate change impacts.

“All you have to do is look around at what’s happening with the weather, and the devastation we’re seeing in our city and around the world,” she said.

The original climate emergency declaration was applauded by climate advocates, who are now critical of the motion to repeal it.

“This motion goes against reality,” said Rob Tremblay with the Calgary Climate Hub.

"This motion goes against reality," said Rob Tremblay with the Calgary Climate Hub.

"The councillors in question, they can pass a motion that says the sky is green and the earth is flat — but it doesn't make either of those things true."

Aside from McLean, each of the authors of the motion voted in favour of the climate emergency declaration back in 2021, which had some defending their change of heart when asked by reporters.

“It was predicated on the fact that we were going to get a whole bunch of federal funds, which hasn’t materialized,” said Chabot.

He added accessing federal funds is now irrelevant after Bill 18, which prohibits municipalities in Alberta from directly receiving funding from Ottawa.

Sharp told reporters she felt regrets voting in favour of the declaration after challenging the use of the word ’emergency.’

“We moved forward with it and so be it,” Sharp said. “I shouldn’t have voted for it and I think it’s okay to admit the missteps you might’ve taken in the last four years.”

Gondek accused the councillors behind the motion of “politicking,” as they are all running for re-election under the Communities First party banner in the upcoming election with Sharp running for mayor.

“Whatever is populist and can stir the pot and get you some news headlines is the way some people choose to go,” Gondek said. “I can’t tell you if that’s actually their intent but it sure seems like it.”

Sharp refuted that claim.

The motion will be debated at a city council meeting next week, and if it’s approved, the results of an audit into climate spending would be made public during budget deliberations in November.