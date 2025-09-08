Ontario Liberals let Ford ‘define himself’ in campaign marked by ‘challenges’: debrief

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie failed to connect with voters on key issues during the 2025 election campaign, allowing Doug Ford to “define himself” and dashing the party’s hopes of an electoral resurgence, an internal party review of the campaign states.

Ahead of the Liberal annual general meeting this week in Toronto, the party released a 26-page debrief highlighting problems during the snap winter election campaign that saw Ford’s Progressive Conservatives cruise to a third majority government in February.

The document highlighted a disconnect between the Liberal central team and local campaigns on everything from communications, riding-by-riding issues, and even Crombie’s own availability, leaving many feeling “invisible” during the election.

While Crombie was praised for her fundraising efforts, which allowed the party to spend $12 million on the election campaign, the review pointed out Liberals weren’t able to hit the $12-$15 million threshold needed for “province-wide competitiveness.”

By contrast, the Progressive Conservatives spent $15.3 million on the campaign, according to Elections Ontario records.

Among the biggest issues identified with the campaign was the message the party put at the centre of its bid to unseat Ford’s Progressive Conservatives.

The snap election, called by the premier at the end of January, was dominated by questions about U.S. President Donald Trump, tariffs and the economy. The Liberals, however, made health care the most important pillar of their platform.

“There was a common sentiment that available messaging — particularly around access to doctors — did not align with the issues that resonated most with voters during the short campaign period,” part of the report read.

“The central focus on access to a family doctor was also seen as too narrow. Though it tested well in early research, candidates reported that it failed to resonate broadly enough to serve as a campaign-defining message.”

Part of the reason for the focus was an internal understanding that Crombie “was not able to compete” with Ford on either the tariffs or Trump.

The Liberals came second in the popular vote on polling day in February with almost 30 per cent of votes cast. They finished third behind the NDP on seats, who turned 18 per cent into 27 seats, compared to the Liberals’ 14.

The volunteers and staff interviewed for the campaign debrief also complained Crombie’s tour of the province was disorganized and at times she appeared poorly prepared to speak.

“The Leader’s Tour faced significant challenges due to a lack of local resources to support tour stops and more critically due to frequent, last-minute changes in direction,” the report said.

“The Leader also had limited staff resources with her at tour stops which affected her performance and confidence when speaking.”

At points, this disorganization apparently meant Crombie would pass through ridings “without stopping” to boost local campaigns.

The internal briefing warned future campaigns could become tougher, even harder for the party, as it struggles to attract new blood.

“Our party’s base is aging, and we are not attracting enough young people, unions, ethno-cultural communities, and policy-motivated groups to volunteer like we used to,” the document said.

The debrief also cited positives from the campaign: Crombie was seen as a boon for the party’s fundraising efforts, training offered to local ridings was considered useful and some of the advertising appeared to be successful.

Crombie has spent the months since February’s election travelling the province, meeting with Liberals to reassure them she is the right person to lead the party into the 2029 general election.

One group — the New Leaf Liberals — has been agitating for “renewal” for months. They say if Crombie fails to win 66 per cent of the vote at this weekend’s AGM, she should resign.

“The February provincial elections were a crushing defeat for us,” the group’s website says. “We believe that a leadership change represents the best way to build this kind of party.”

The Ontario Liberal AGM begins on Friday.