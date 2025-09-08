Man dies in altercation with Toronto police after stun gun used

See more sharing options

The Special Investigations Unit says a man has died after a physical altercation with Toronto police where a stun gun, commonly known as a taser, was used.

Police said they responded to a call about a man armed with a knife at Keele Street and Broad Oaks Drive at around 5:41 p.m. Sunday.

SIU said there was a disturbance at a home and when officers arrived there was a physical altercation with a man inside.

“A conducted energy weapon was discharged at the man,” SIU said.

The man was then handcuffed and then he went into medical distress. Paramedics were called and officers provided medical attention, SIU said.

The man then died at the scene, SIU said.

The SIU is an agency that investigates the conduct of police officers in incidents involving the public that result in death.