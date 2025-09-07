Regina police shoot dog during investigation in city’s North Central neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Regina are investigating an incident in which one of their officers was forced to shoot a dog on Saturday.

In a press release sent to local media, police said officers were conducting an investigation in the 1400 block of Cameron Street at 3:35 p.m. in the city’s North Central neighbourhood, when one of the officers was attacked by an unleashed dog in a back alley.

View image in full screen Regina police say they were working in the 1400 block of Cameron Street Saturday afternoon when an officer was attacked by an unleashed dog. Global News

The officer then discharged their firearm at the dog, resulting in the animal’s death.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital where they were treated and released.

Police aren’t releasing any other details at this time.