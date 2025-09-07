Menu

Crime

Regina police shoot dog during investigation in city’s North Central neighbourhood

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted September 7, 2025 5:22 pm
1 min read
Regina police say one of their officers was forced to shoot a dog on Saturday when it attacked them in a back alley. View image in full screen
Regina police say an officer fatally shot a dog after it attacked them in a back alley. Global News
Police in Regina are investigating an incident in which one of their officers was forced to shoot a dog on Saturday.

In a press release sent to local media, police said officers were conducting an investigation in the 1400 block of Cameron Street at 3:35 p.m. in the city’s North Central neighbourhood, when one of the officers was attacked by an unleashed dog in a back alley.

The officer then discharged their firearm at the dog, resulting in the animal’s death.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital where they were treated and released.

Police aren’t releasing any other details at this time.

