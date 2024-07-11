Regina police launch new initiative following survey on increased police presence

Reginians can expect to see an increased police presence in the city following the launch of a new initiative.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) introduced ‘All in Progressive Policing Initiative: Engagement and Enforcement’ which is a new initiative to enhance public safety and to build stronger community partnerships.

“Hopefully (this will) alleviate some of those concerns at the same time. So, opportunities for us to engage and build partnership, effective partnerships to help us tackle crime, reduce crime, and we’ll be doing some enforcement as well,” said RPS Chief of Police Farooq Hassan Sheikh. “We’ve identified doing it in downtown and Cathedral area … and so next time we do it, we’ll look at moving into other areas.”

The new initiative stems from the 2023 Community Perceptions Survey which highlighted the need for increased police presence and focus on issues such as alcohol and drugs. The new initiative will include rotating neighbourhood operations, enhanced visibility and community engagement and proactive problem-solving.

“Today I think we’ve got up to about 100 officers out on patrol. We got people from different units, so all different units out on patrol,” said Sheikh. “It’s staggered throughout the day … they’re going to be engaging, talking and listening, hearing and giving people crime prevention information as well as building effective relationships.”

The RPS will analyze feedback they receive about the new initiative.