Fire crews working to contain a wildfire just west of Banff townsite

Parks Canada said a wildfire at Moose Meadows in Banff National Park is now classified as “being held.”
The fire, most recently estimated to be about two hectares in size, broke out Saturday afternoon, just west of the town of Banff.
Smoke from the out-of-control fire, which was burning just north of the Bow River, could be seen from both the Trans Canada Highway (Highway 1) and the Bow Valley Parkway (Highway 1A).
A temporary no-stopping zone was put in place for an approximately two-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 to give fire crews room to work. Motorists were advised to use caution when travelling in the area.
Two Parks Canada fire crews were called in to help fight the fire from the ground while three helicopters attacked the fire from the air with buckets of water scooped up from the nearby river.
A spokesperson for Parks Canada said the was burning a place that had burned previously and mechanically thinned, reducing the risk to Banff and Lake Louise communities, though both smoke and flames may be visible.
An update from Parks Canada round 8:30 p.m. on Saturday said the fire was being held and that a further update would be available on Sunday.
So far the cause of the fire is unknown.
Concern over the possibility of a devastating wildfire in the Bow Valley has grown after a wildfire last summer destroyed about a third of the town of Jasper, located just over three hours north of Banff, in Jasper National Park.
