Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Jasper wildfire: How the forest ecosystem has changed, one year later

By Karen Bartko & Jasmine King Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 2:05 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ecosystem changes 1 year after Jasper wildfire'
Ecosystem changes 1 year after Jasper wildfire
The Jasper wildfire left its mark on the community in more ways than one. While 30 per cent of the town burned many kilometres of the national park was damaged by flames. Now as the community regrows, so does the nature around it. Jasmine King reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Jasper wildfire left its mark on the Alberta mountain community in more ways than one.

While 30 per cent of the town burned, many hectares of Jasper National Park’s backcountry were damaged by flames.

The fire burned five per cent of the mountain park’s forested land.

The fires broke out on a hot, warm and windy week — a terribly perfect combination to fuel the flames.

“The three fires that started were being pushed by 85 km/h winds, so they grew quite rapidly because we were very dry,” said Landon Shephard, a Parks Canada fire and vegetation specialist.

Parks Canada notes that wildfires allow for ecosystem renewal, allowing species like coniferous trees to regrow and animals to thrive in a new habitat.

Story continues below advertisement

“You start to see a different suite of birds using the landscape, you see another different suite of animals and species that like the edge of where fire meets green,” Shephard said.

The fire felled trees, incinerated shrubs and left the mountains looking sparse — a barren, charred landscape.

But look closer and there is beauty to be found.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Estelle Blanchette, the owner of Jasper Food Tours, started offering a new tour this summer focusing on the natural process of wildfire and regrowth.

Hikers go on a four-kilometre tour of the impacted area, where they can see wildflowers, mushrooms and tree seedlings sprouting.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Watching it happening live in real time is fascinating; we’re learning every day,” Blanchette said. “It was just black dirt in the fall last year. None of this was there,” she said of the fragile new growth.

There’s a prevailing attitude in Jasper that the carnage can teach lessons to visitors on the impacts of climate change, how forests regenerate through wildfire and how towns can prepare.

Fireweed growing at the site of the 215 Excelsior fire along Maligne Road in Jasper National Park. View image in full screen
Fireweed growing at the site of the 215 Excelsior fire along Maligne Road in Jasper National Park. Credit: Parks Canada

Now, as the community regrows, so does the nature around it.

“It’s like the blanket has been pulled back and you get to see all the special little nooks and crannies that are part of the landscape,” Shephard said.

“Something that nobody has seen in the last century.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Something that nobody has seen in the last century."

For more on this story, watch the story by Jasmine King in the video above.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices