Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

London Knights blank Erie Otters to go 4-0 in 2025 pre-season

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted September 6, 2025 8:09 pm
2 min read
Evan Van Gorp of the London Knights celebrates a goal against the Erie Otters. View image in full screen
Evan Van Gorp of the London Knights. Luke Durda / OHL Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Jaden Cholette made 26 saves in the Knights‘ net as London defeated the Erie Otters 2-0 on Saturday at Western Fair Sports Centre to complete a perfect 4-0 pre-season.

It also marked the second game in a row that a Knights goalie was named first star after Seb Gatto’s 29 stops gave him the honour in a 2-1 London victory a night earlier at Canada Life Place.

Evan Van Gorp and Logan Hawery scored the only goals of the game and both came in the first period.

Knights forwards Cohen Bidgood and Brody Cook combined to find Van Gorp in front of the Otters’ net, where the third-year forward was able to reach the puck around Erie goalie Charlie Burns and tap it across the goal line at 12:21 to make it 1-0.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

London’s Jaxon Cover did the work later in the period to push the puck through some traffic and into the slot, where Hawery nabbed and slid it into the net for his third goal and seventh point in four pre-season games.

Story continues below advertisement

The game sailed scoreless through the second period thanks to a few outstanding stops from Cholette. The 19-year-old from Gloucester, Ont., was called on to make four saves on an Erie power play and then back-to-back point-blank stops after a steal below the goal line in the Knights’ zone.

Trending Now

London limited the Otters to just seven shots over the final 20 minutes and a Cholette save in tight late preserved the shutout.

The Knights outshot Erie 30-26.

London was 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Up next

The Knights will raise their 2025 Memorial Cup championship banner and begin the regular season on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., against the Owen Sound Attack.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, on CFPL online or on the iHeart Radio or Radioplayer Canada apps.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices