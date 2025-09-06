Crews scramble to contain B.C. wildfires, new evacuation orders issued

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews are using equipment including a night vision helicopter to fight two out-of-control wildfires in central British Columbia that led to evacuation orders for more than 800 properties.

The Cariboo Regional District issued a series of orders and alerts on Friday, including for the communities of Anahim Lake, Nimpo Lake, Charlotte Lake and surrounding areas

Mikhail Elsay, a fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says the 53-square-kilometre Dusty Lake fire is proving to be a challenge because of weeks of hot weather that made the forest “critically dry.”

He says nearly 100 firefighters are fighting that blaze and the Beef Creek wildfire, which measures more than 100 square kilometres.

Elsewhere, the District of Coldstream issued an evacuation order for 15 properties in the Lavington area late Friday, along with an evacuation alert for dozens more.

View image in full screen The Noble Canyon fire, which broke out late Friday just north of Lavington, B.C., was being fanned by high winds, helping it jump from tree to tree. Global News

A fire burning on a hillside above Noble Canyon Road, just north of town, was first spotted around 4 p.m. Friday, with strong winds fanning the flames, helping it jump from tree to tree.

Crews from BC Wildfire continued to battle the blaze overnight with the help of a night-vision-equipped helicopter and assistance from Lavington and other local fire departments.

“Right now we are seeing Rank 1 fire behaviour, so not a lot of activity,” BC Wildfire information officer Taylor Stewart Shantz said. “As we head into the afternoon, we are expecting above-average temperatures, meaning we might see an uptick in fire behaviour once again, so if people do start to see an increase in smoke and fire behaviour in the area, we are expecting that.

“Hopefully again we start to see some good recoveries overnight, and if the forecast holds, hopefully a little precip tomorrow.”

On Saturday morning, the fire was estimated to be about 50 hectares in size.

View image in full screen A map from the B.C. Wildfire Service showing the location of the roughly 150 wildfires burning in the province. Credit: BC Wildfire

Across British Columbia, there are close to 150 wildfires burning, with 53 listed as out of control.

— with files from The Canadian Press.