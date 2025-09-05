Nanaimo store owners mull moving back to India due to rampant crime

Send this page to someone via email

They moved to Canada seven years ago for a better life, but the owners of a Nanaimo corner store say they’re now considering moving back to India due to rampant crime, drug use and street disorder.

Ravi Patel and his wife Sarita purchased Superette Foods at the corner of Albert and Milton Streets near the city’s downtown last November.

The building has housed some form of grocery store for more than a century, and Patel’s business is known for its low prices.

But since taking over, Patel said he’s had to raise prices due to repeated thefts.

“It’s getting tougher and tougher every day,” he told Global News.

Even with some 35 cameras watching the aisles, Patel said shoplifters are not deterred.

The couple said they will be adding more cameras and have already spent $20,000 to install a six-foot high fence around their parking lot and building.

Still, they said break-ins, vandalism, and trespassing continue.

“Even at night, it’s stressful for me to stay awake to see if they come inside,” said Patel.

With their Canadian dream descending into a nightmare, the couple has discussed possibly returning to India as a safer option.

“I told my wife, I think we (made a) mistake by coming to this country,” Patel said Friday. “Everybody’s getting free, free, free, and those who really want to pay taxes — they are getting nothing, no security, no nothing.”

The Patels, who first settled in Halifax after arriving in Canada, previously owned Mike’s Convenience Store in Delta.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they stopped a young man from depositing over $5,500 dollars at a Bitcoin ATM to fraudsters, and were praised by police for preventing potential victims from falling for a Bitcoin scam.

“We feel that it is our duty to help the people here,” said Patel in a December 2020 interview with Global News.

Now, the couple is pleading with the government for help.

“All this is costing us a lot,” said Patel. “We want all this social disorder to go away from here.”

“I just want support and security from government because you know we are paying our employees, we are paying taxes,” added Sarita.

Global News requested an interview on Friday with B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Nina Krieger, but were told she was unavailable.

After our deadline, Krieger’s ministry sent a statement from Terry Yung, Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services.

Yung said the safety of people and businesses is a top priority, and the province continues to work with communities to ensure they have access to the resources and supports needed to create a safe and vibrant community for all.

“We know more needs to be done, and we’re going to keep working hard with our partners in all sectors to implement real solutions so people can build a good life, in safer communities in British Columbia,” read the statement.

Nanaimo’s mayor said it’s time for senior governments to act on street disorder by providing the necessary resources for real change.

“Unfortunately, this did not happen overnight, and it’s not going to get better overnight, but it’s never going to get better if we don’t get going,” Leonard Krog told Global News in an interview.

Krog added he is sincerely hopeful that housing for people experiencing homelessness in Nanaimo, announced by the B.C. government earlier this year, will have a significant impact.

50 new units at 1300 Island Hwy. S., operated by Connective Support Society

59 new units at 1030 Old Victoria Rd., operated by Vancouver Island Mental Health Society

78 renovated units at the Sparrow, 1298 Nelson St., operated by Pacifica Housing

The Patels are hoping they won’t have to give up on a building which has served the community as a supermarket since the early 1900s.

“That would be sad,” said customer Ken Baker. “I hope that doesn’t happen.”