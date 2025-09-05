2 dead, 2 seriously hurt in reported East Vancouver stabbing

Two people are dead and two others injured in what Vancouver police are calling a double homicide.
Officers were called to a reported stabbing at a residential building near Vanness Avenue and Spencer Street around 2 p.m.
Police found the four victims inside. Two were dead at the scene, while two were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
VPD investigate double homicide in East Vancouver
Investigators have not provided any details about the age or sex of the victims.
Police did not clarify if any arrests had been made, but said there was “no ongoing risk to the public.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500.
