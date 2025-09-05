Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 dead, 2 seriously hurt in reported East Vancouver stabbing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 10:01 pm
1 min read
A Vancouver Police officer is pictured in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police officer is pictured in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two people are dead and two others injured in what Vancouver police are calling a double homicide.

Officers were called to a reported stabbing at a residential building near Vanness Avenue and Spencer Street around 2 p.m.

Police found the four victims inside. Two were dead at the scene, while two were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Click to play video: 'VPD investigate double homicide in East Vancouver'
VPD investigate double homicide in East Vancouver
Trending Now

Investigators have not provided any details about the age or sex of the victims.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not clarify if any arrests had been made, but said there was “no ongoing risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices