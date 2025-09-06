Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Most dangerous turn’: Parents in rural N.S. worried about new school bus stop

By Skye Bryden-Blom & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 6, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'East Hants parents concerned about school bus stop location'
East Hants parents concerned about school bus stop location
WATCH: Parents in East Hants are sounding the alarm as their children head back to class. They say a new bus stop is putting their kids at risk, as it’s located on a sharp corner of a secluded dirt road. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

No lighting, unpaved, wild animals, and speeding cars on a sharp turn.

According to parents in a rural community near Rawdon, N.S., those conditions make a new bus stop location unsuitable and dangerous.

“It’s the most dangerous turn on our road. It’s almost a 90-degree turn. In the wintertime, we’ve seen multiple cars go off this road,” said parent Mieke Eisenhauer.

“There’s no lighting on this road. There’s no sidewalks. It’s a dirt road and people fly (through), and there’s wild animals.”

The bus stop they’ve used for many years has been removed and placed several kilometres away — on a sharp corner of a secluded dirt road.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The parents say they were caught off guard by the route change and received little notice.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours in the area are apparently also expressing their discontent. On Thursday, a sign that read ‘Do not use property/road as a bus stop!’ was put up near the stop on the first day of school.

To further complicate matters, some parents say they were told their past bus stop was removed and they no longer qualified for transportation because they were out of the catchment area.

Parent Dorothy Lynch says she was told she would have to apply for a transfer.

Trending Now

“I have a son in Grade 11, who has attended from primary right through. He went to Rawdon District and then moved on to Hants North. Always has had a bus. We’ve never been requested to transfer,” she said.

“Everyone was misplaced (on the first day of school). The bus didn’t even come to the stop it was supposed to be sent to. I spent all morning getting children to school.”

The Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education did not provide someone to speak to Global News for an interview, but said someone will be reaching out to families to find a solution.

“Even if they give it back this year, are they going to take it away next year? I need this bus stop to get my children to school,” said Eisenhauer.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices