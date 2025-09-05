SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Coquihalla Highway reopens after 2-day closure due to wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 3:28 pm
1 min read
Coquihalla Highway reopens after 2-day closure due to wildfire
The Coquihalla Highway has reopened after a lengthy closure due to a wildfire. Taya Fast reports.
Share

B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway, a critical link between the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior, has reopened.

It was closed on Wednesday due to the Mine Creek wildfire burning on both sides of the highway.

Drive BC said due to the wildfire remaining in the area, no stopping is allowed along the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.

Drivers are warned that the highway could also close at any time if the wildfire burns close to the highway again.

This reopening will help ease traffic between the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior after Highway 1 was closed on Friday morning due to a serious crash, leaving Highway 3 as the only option.

There is currently no time of reopening for Highway 1.

The Mine Creek wildfire is mapped at 1,900 hectares and is still considered out of control.

There are still two evacuation orders and two evacuation alerts associated with this fire.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

