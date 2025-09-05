Coquihalla Highway reopens after 2-day closure due to wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway, a critical link between the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior, has reopened.

It was closed on Wednesday due to the Mine Creek wildfire burning on both sides of the highway.

Drive BC said due to the wildfire remaining in the area, no stopping is allowed along the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.

Drivers are warned that the highway could also close at any time if the wildfire burns close to the highway again.

This reopening will help ease traffic between the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior after Highway 1 was closed on Friday morning due to a serious crash, leaving Highway 3 as the only option.

There is currently no time of reopening for Highway 1.

The Mine Creek wildfire is mapped at 1,900 hectares and is still considered out of control.

There are still two evacuation orders and two evacuation alerts associated with this fire.