Skull found near Lake Ontario, homicide unit investigating ‘suspicious’ case

Niagara Falls police say their homicide unit has been called in after a skull was discovered in Niagara-on-the-Lake last weekend.
According to a police release, officers were dispatched to an area near Read Road and the shoreline of Lake Ontario after someone found a skull on Sunday afternoon.
When they arrived, the officers confirmed it was a human skull and locked down the area. Criminal and forensic investigators were brought in to take over the case.
On Wednesday, the rest of the skeletal remains were located in the area, according to police.
They say the remains were too decomposed to identify, and investigators are now working alongside the coroner’s office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service to make an identification.
Police described the incident as “suspicious” and have turned the case over to the homicide unit.
They say officers continue to guard the area as more thorough searches are underway.
Police did not provide further details on the person who found the body or what led the homicide unit to get involved.
A police spokesperson told Global News that “detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.”
