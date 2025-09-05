Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Skull found near Lake Ontario, homicide unit investigating ‘suspicious’ case

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 11:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Amherstview: OPP complete removing human remains and vehicle submerged in Lake Ontario for years'
Amherstview: OPP complete removing human remains and vehicle submerged in Lake Ontario for years
RELATED: Amherstview: OPP complete removing human remains and vehicle submerged in Lake Ontario for years – May 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Niagara Falls police say their homicide unit has been called in after a skull was discovered in Niagara-on-the-Lake last weekend.

According to a police release, officers were dispatched to an area near Read Road and the shoreline of Lake Ontario after someone found a skull on Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, the officers confirmed it was a human skull and locked down the area. Criminal and forensic investigators were brought in to take over the case.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Wednesday, the rest of the skeletal remains were located in the area, according to police.

They say the remains were too decomposed to identify, and investigators are now working alongside the coroner’s office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service to make an identification.

Police described the incident as “suspicious” and have turned the case over to the homicide unit.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They say officers continue to guard the area as more thorough searches are underway.

Police did not provide further details on the person who found the body or what led the homicide unit to get involved.

A police spokesperson told Global News that “detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices