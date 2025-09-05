Southern Ontario in for wind gusts up to 90 km/h Friday, Environment Canada warns

See more sharing options

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a swath of southern Ontario indicating strong winds will be felt on Friday.

The weather agency issued the statement indicating wind gusts of around 70 to 90 km/h will begin late Friday morning.

The windy weather will last until the evening.

The regions under the weather statement range from the Windsor area in southwestern Ontario, across the Greater Toronto Area towards just outside of Ottawa.

Meanwhile, areas more north surrounding Georgian Bay are under a wind warning where gusts are expected to be 90 to 100 km/h or more.

Environment Canada said strong southwesterly winds will develop as a low pressure system moves over northeastern Ontario.