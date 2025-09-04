BC Wildfire Service aircraft hit by illegal drone in restricted airspace

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service says one of its firefighting aircraft has been struck by a civilian drone that was being illegally flown in restricted airspace.

It says the incident involved a bird dog plane that directs airtankers and other aircraft, and occurred during operations against a blaze in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The service says such interference with its operations “poses significant risk” and anyone found flying drones in restricted areas faces penalties of up to $100,000 and up to one year in jail.

It did not say if the bird dog was damaged or if a culprit had been identified.

The service says unauthorized drones including the smallest models weighing less than 250 grams are banned within five nautical miles, or 9.3 kilometres, and 3,000 feet above active wildfires.

About 150 fires are burning across B.C., including about 35 in the Cariboo Fire Centre in the province’s central Interior.

Farther south, about 84 properties along the Coquihalla Highway are on alert and one other has been ordered to evacuate due to an intense wildfire that saw drivers go through showers of embers before the highway was shut down.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says the evacuation order and alerts are due to the Mine Creek fire, which has reached 19 square kilometres in size and is burning near the highway between Hope and Merritt.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed Wednesday in the stretch near the fire and remains shuttered between Hope and Merritt, with motorists advised to take highways 1 and 3 as alternatives.

Video shared on social media on Wednesday shows vehicles passing large trees engulfed in flames on both sides of the highway, before it was closed in the afternoon.

The wildfire service says the Mine Creek fire was displaying an intensity level of Rank 5 on a scale of six on Wednesday, indicating extremely vigorous surface fire activity or having an active crown fire.

However, the service says the level has since dropped to Rank 2 and 3 with a moderately vigorous surface blaze, although the fire’s behaviour is expected to increase later in the day as temperatures rise.

“Yesterday, Sept. 3, record high temperatures and winds beyond those forecasted resulted in Rank 5 fire behaviour on this incident,” an update says.

“Accessing this fire has been challenging due to the terrain and multiple bridge washouts from previous flooding,” the update adds. “Priorities are securing Highway 5 (Coquihalla) and the protection of infrastructure in the area.”

B.C. Forests Minister Ravi Parmar warned on Wednesday that the province is expecting a rise in wildfire activity due to lightning in the forecast and recent high temperatures.

Metro Vancouver continues to be covered in haze from wildfires with an air quality warning in place for the Lower Mainland and Parmar said the situation could worsen in the next few days.