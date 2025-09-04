SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
BCAA
Sponsored by
BCAA
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

BC Wildfire Service aircraft hit by illegal drone in restricted airspace

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2025 6:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Efforts to contain wildfires across B.C.'
Efforts to contain wildfires across B.C.
RELATED: Dry conditions and lightning strikes have increased the number of wildfire across the province. Aydan Coray BC Wildfire Service has the latest update on the efforts to contain them.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The BC Wildfire Service says one of its firefighting aircraft has been struck by a civilian drone that was being illegally flown in restricted airspace.

It says the incident involved a bird dog plane that directs airtankers and other aircraft, and occurred during operations against a blaze in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The service says such interference with its operations “poses significant risk” and anyone found flying drones in restricted areas faces penalties of up to $100,000 and up to one year in jail.

It did not say if the bird dog was damaged or if a culprit had been identified.

The service says unauthorized drones including the smallest models weighing less than 250 grams are banned within five nautical miles, or 9.3 kilometres, and 3,000 feet above active wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Video captures terrifying drive on Coquihalla before wildfire closes highway'
Video captures terrifying drive on Coquihalla before wildfire closes highway

About 150 fires are burning across B.C., including about 35 in the Cariboo Fire Centre in the province’s central Interior.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Farther south, about 84 properties along the Coquihalla Highway are on alert and one other has been ordered to evacuate due to an intense wildfire that saw drivers go through showers of embers before the highway was shut down.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says the evacuation order and alerts are due to the Mine Creek fire, which has reached 19 square kilometres in size and is burning near the highway between Hope and Merritt.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed Wednesday in the stretch near the fire and remains shuttered between Hope and Merritt, with motorists advised to take highways 1 and 3 as alternatives.

Video shared on social media on Wednesday shows vehicles passing large trees engulfed in flames on both sides of the highway, before it was closed in the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The wildfire service says the Mine Creek fire was displaying an intensity level of Rank 5 on a scale of six on Wednesday, indicating extremely vigorous surface fire activity or having an active crown fire.

Trending Now

However, the service says the level has since dropped to Rank 2 and 3 with a moderately vigorous surface blaze, although the fire’s behaviour is expected to increase later in the day as temperatures rise.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire closes Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt'
Wildfire closes Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

“Yesterday, Sept. 3, record high temperatures and winds beyond those forecasted resulted in Rank 5 fire behaviour on this incident,” an update says.

“Accessing this fire has been challenging due to the terrain and multiple bridge washouts from previous flooding,” the update adds. “Priorities are securing Highway 5 (Coquihalla) and the protection of infrastructure in the area.”

B.C. Forests Minister Ravi Parmar warned on Wednesday that the province is expecting a rise in wildfire activity due to lightning in the forecast and recent high temperatures.

Story continues below advertisement

Metro Vancouver continues to be covered in haze from wildfires with an air quality warning in place for the Lower Mainland and Parmar said the situation could worsen in the next few days.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices