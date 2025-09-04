Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Transit safety an ongoing concern in Winnipeg

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted September 4, 2025 8:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Transit safety an ongoing concern in Winnipeg'
Transit safety an ongoing concern in Winnipeg
Winnipeg bus routes completely changed at the beginning of summer, but other issues related to transit have remained the same. Teagan Rasche has more on the ongoing safety concerns.
Winnipeg bus routes completely changed at the beginning of summer, but other issues related to transit have remained the same.

“We are still on pace to break all previous annual record for assaults which is concerning,” Chris Scott, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, said.

According to the union, as of December 2024, 44 people were off for mental health reason’s due to safety incidents.

However, Scott adds they are making progressive steps to keep operators safe.

“To have full enclosures for operators, we are looking at lobbying for new monies from all 3 levels of government to provide better safety downtown,” Scott said.

For the full story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

