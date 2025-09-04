Transit safety an ongoing concern in Winnipeg

See more sharing options

Winnipeg bus routes completely changed at the beginning of summer, but other issues related to transit have remained the same.

“We are still on pace to break all previous annual record for assaults which is concerning,” Chris Scott, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, said.

According to the union, as of December 2024, 44 people were off for mental health reason’s due to safety incidents.

However, Scott adds they are making progressive steps to keep operators safe.

“To have full enclosures for operators, we are looking at lobbying for new monies from all 3 levels of government to provide better safety downtown,” Scott said.

