‘John Candy: I Like Me’ trailer — Canadian actor’s life explored in documentary

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of the late Canadian comedian John Candy will get an intimate look at the beloved actor’s life and legacy in upcoming documentary John Candy: I Like Me. The trailer dropped on Thursday, right before its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The documentary, directed by Colin Hanks, shares never-before-seen home videos and candid recollections from his collaborators to help paint a bigger, more complete picture of the iconic actor.

“I’ve made winning my whole life,” Candy says in the clip. “And when you make winning your whole life, you have to keep on winning.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Candy’s Stripes co-star Bill Murray begins the trailer, saying, “I can’t tell you what was right about John Candy, or what was wrong. But he was my friend.”

“And … I don’t wanna cry, but when you see him, when you see his face…” Murray continues as he begins to tear up.

Story continues below advertisement

The trailer offers a glimpse of Candy’s childhood in Toronto and memories recounted by his family, and features Cynthia Erivo‘s original recording of Every Time You Go Away.

“Even though John did distinctly different characters, John was always there,” Catherine O’Hara says.

The emotional trailer also includes heartfelt testimonies from Candy’s co-stars and friends, including Steve Martin, Eugene Levy, Tom Hanks, Martin Short, Dan Aykroyd and Macaulay Culkin.

The doc is set to kick off the 50th TIFF. Candy’s family will walk the red carpet alongside the opening-night film’s executive producer, Ryan Reynolds, and director Hanks.

‘John Candy: I Like Me’ launches globally Oct. 10 on Prime Video.

—

— With files from The Canadian Press