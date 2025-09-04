Menu

Crime

Saint John police investigate death of man found unconscious in home

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 4, 2025 12:41 pm
1 min read
Officers responded to a 911 call to a residence on Carleton Street just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2025 according to Saint John Police Force.  View image in full screen
Officers responded to a 911 call to a residence on Carleton Street just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2025, according to the Saint John Police Force. . Reeti Rohilla/Global News
Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man in the city who was found seriously injured and unconscious Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call to a residence on Carleton Street just before 11 p.m., according to the Saint John Police Force.

“Officers immediately rendered first aid to the victim. Additional emergency responders attended to assist, but unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased,” police said in a Thursday news release.

Police said their murder investigation was “active and ongoing” and that they believed it was an “isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

