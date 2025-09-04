Saint John police investigate death of man found unconscious in home

Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man in the city who was found seriously injured and unconscious Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a 911 call to a residence on Carleton Street just before 11 p.m., according to the Saint John Police Force.
Get daily National news
“Officers immediately rendered first aid to the victim. Additional emergency responders attended to assist, but unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased,” police said in a Thursday news release.
Police said their murder investigation was “active and ongoing” and that they believed it was an “isolated incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
- 2 dead, including suspect, after stabbing incident northeast of Winnipeg: RCMP
- Self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Canada,’ Romana Didulo, arrested by RCMP
- ‘Ding dong ditch’ shooting: New details emerge as suspect held on $1M bond
- Accused in violent assault on Ontario child a registered sex offender: court docs
Comments