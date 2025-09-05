Menu

Features

Simply Delicious Recipe: Branzino with cherry tomatoes

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 4:00 am
1 min read
Follow along with Susan Hay and Mark McEwan, owner of McEwan Group, as he prepares branzino with Ontario cherry tomatoes.

Ingredients
1 medium size branzino fillet skin on, all bones removed.
1 branch cherry tomatoes approx. 8 pcs
1 oz olive oil
1 large garlic clove sliced thin
Pinch of chilli flakes
1 oz dry white wine
Salt & Pepper
3 basil leaves
Squeeze of fresh lemon

Instructions

Add olive oil to fry pan and heat gently, once hot add whole cherry tomatoes and allow to fry gently and blister. Add garlic and allow to soften add wine, chili, salt and pepper. Turn down heat and set aside. Season branzino with olive oil salt and pepper and then add to a nonstick pan skin side down and press gently with fingers to remain flat. Allow to cook until skin is crisp, flip for 20 seconds and remove from pan. Return tomatoes to a gentle heat adding torn basil and lemon. Taste for basic seasoning then add to plate and arrange fish on top skin side up and serve immediately.

