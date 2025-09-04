Menu

Canada

Lisbon funicular crash: A Canadian is among those hurt, officials say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2025 11:30 am
1 min read
Portuguese authorities were investigating on Thursday what caused a funicular railway popular with tourists to derail and hurtle down a hill in Lisbon, killing at least 17 people and injuring 21 when it crashed into a building.
A Canadian is among the injured after a popular 19th-century streetcar crashed in Portugal’s capital on Wednesday.

At least 17 people died in the wreck, with another 21 injured.

The head of Lisbon’s Civil Protection Agency told reporters one person from Canada was injured, along with passengers from seven other countries.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Portugal observed a national day of mourning Thursday after the capital’s worst disaster in recent history.

The streetcar, a popular tourist attraction, carries passengers up and down one of the city’s steep hills, past picturesque views.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 The Canadian Press

