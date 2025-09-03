Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ICBC warns of text message scam circulating in British Columbia

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 6:24 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are issuing a public warning about a text message scam seeking payment of fake parking or photo radar tickets. View image in full screen
ICBC is warning about a text messaging scam that seems to be circulating widely in B.C. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

ICBC is warning customers about a text message scam circulating in the province.

Customers have reported that they have been receiving text messages from what appears to be ICBC asking them to make a payment.

ICBC says they do not contact customers via text about driving infractions or outstanding debt. They also do not contact customers via text to confirm their identity or make payments via links in the message.

Anyone receiving a text message with these requests should delete it.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An example of what the text message looks like is posted below.
“We’re actively working with an external cybersecurity company to report and remove fraudulent websites that are being shared in these text messages,” ICBC said in a statement.

“We’re also sharing information and updates with customers on icbc.com and on our social media channels (FacebookInstagram and Threads).”

Story continues below advertisement

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP and Campbell River RCMP have already issued warnings about the scam text circulating in their communities.

Trending Now

Anyone impacted by the scam should contact their local police department.

An example of what the text scam from ICBC looks like. View image in full screen
An example of what the text scam from ICBC looks like. Provided by ICBC
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices