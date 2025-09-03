ICBC warns of text message scam circulating in British Columbia

Send this page to someone via email

ICBC is warning customers about a text message scam circulating in the province.

Customers have reported that they have been receiving text messages from what appears to be ICBC asking them to make a payment.

ICBC says they do not contact customers via text about driving infractions or outstanding debt. They also do not contact customers via text to confirm their identity or make payments via links in the message.

Anyone receiving a text message with these requests should delete it.

An example of what the text message looks like is posted below.

“We’re actively working with an external cybersecurity company to report and remove fraudulent websites that are being shared in these text messages,” ICBC said in a statement.

“We’re also sharing information and updates with customers on icbc.com and on our social media channels (Facebook, Instagram and Threads).”

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP and Campbell River RCMP have already issued warnings about the scam text circulating in their communities.

Anyone impacted by the scam should contact their local police department.