NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam visits New Brunswick students, receives honorary degree

Some New Brunswick students had a slam-dunk second day at school thanks to a surprise visit from an NBA All-Star.

The students at Gagetown School were told Wednesday they were gathered for a presentation as part of Data Dunkers, a program that teaches children data science using basketball statistics.

They were expecting NBA champion Pascal Siakam to join virtually, but instead, he strolled right into the school gym to a chorus of cheers.

“I almost had tears falling from my eyes. It’s a big moment to see someone coming to a small school like Gagetown,” said Grade 8 student Avery Richardson.

“I want to be an NBA player when I’m older.”

Siakam joined students and answered questions, signed autographs and posed for a photo.

For some students, it was a dream come true.

“I was really shocked when I actually seen Pascal Siakam, and my parents were always watching him when I was a kid,” said Grade 8 student Hunter Schriver.

“When I get home, I’m just going to be screaming in joy and happiness.”

Siakam, who is originally from Cameroon, is a three-time NBA All-Star and currently plays with the Indiana Pacers. In 2019, he won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors.

Wednesday’s visit to Gagetown School was a pit stop, en route to University of New Brunswick’s Fredericton campus to receive an honorary degree.

In 2023, Siakam partnered with UNB’s McKenna Institute and the River Philip Foundation to establish a $200,000 tech-focused scholarship for Cameroonian students through his foundation.

His PS43 Foundation aims to promote STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education, financial literacy, life skills and mentorship programs for underserved youth.

“I just felt like, man, this is kind of perfect, having the opportunity to give back to my community but also Canada,” he said.

The university’s president, Paul Mazerolle, said Siakam was the perfect candidate to receive the honorary degree.

“We were looking for someone recognizing leadership, commitment to education and commitment to transformation and student futures. Pascal ticks all those boxes,” said Mazerolle.