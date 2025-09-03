SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
BCAA
Sponsored by
BCAA
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Rescue underway after BC Wildfire Service helicopter ‘forced landing’ near Pemberton

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 4:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'No critical injuries in wildfire helicopter crash near Pemberton says B.C. forests minister'
No critical injuries in wildfire helicopter crash near Pemberton says B.C. forests minister
B.C. Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar says all people on board are accounted for and there are no critical injuries after a B.C. Wildfires Services helicopter crashed near Pemberton on Wednesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An aircrew and team of BC Wildfire Service firefighters are safe after an “aviation incident” resulted in a “forced landing” of their helicopter near Pemberton late Wednesday morning.

Video submitted to Global News shows smoke coming from a mountainside near Pemberton.

Sea-to-Sky RCMP described the incident as an “unfolding” situation and urged people to keep clear of the Airport Road area.

A BC Wildfire Service spokesperson said the helicopter was carrying an initial attack crew — typically a three-to-four-person unit — that was responding to one of several active wildfires near Pemberton.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The individuals that were in the helicopter are all accounted for and there are no serious injuries reported at this time,” fire information officer Forrest Tower said in an email.

“We are currently working with emergency partners to evacuate the individuals from where the forced landing occurred.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Transportation Safety Board said it has been notified of the incident.

Click to play video: 'Helicopter crashes fighting Nova Scotia wildfire, pilot conscious'
Helicopter crashes fighting Nova Scotia wildfire, pilot conscious
Trending Now

 

 

 

 

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices