Rescue underway after BC Wildfire Service helicopter ‘forced landing’ near Pemberton

Send this page to someone via email

An aircrew and team of BC Wildfire Service firefighters are safe after an “aviation incident” resulted in a “forced landing” of their helicopter near Pemberton late Wednesday morning.

Video submitted to Global News shows smoke coming from a mountainside near Pemberton.

Sea-to-Sky RCMP described the incident as an “unfolding” situation and urged people to keep clear of the Airport Road area.

A BC Wildfire Service spokesperson said the helicopter was carrying an initial attack crew — typically a three-to-four-person unit — that was responding to one of several active wildfires near Pemberton.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The individuals that were in the helicopter are all accounted for and there are no serious injuries reported at this time,” fire information officer Forrest Tower said in an email.

“We are currently working with emergency partners to evacuate the individuals from where the forced landing occurred.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Transportation Safety Board said it has been notified of the incident.