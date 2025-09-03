RCMP to address investigation in Richmound, Sask. — home of ‘Queen of Canada’ cult

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP will be holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. CT Wednesday to share information about an ongoing investigation in the village of Richmound.

The village is 440 kilometres west of Regina near the Alberta border.

Insp. Ashley St. Germaine, a senior investigative officer with the Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes branch, will be providing a statement regarding the investigation.

Details of exactly what is going on have not been confirmed.

Earlier this summer, the village office in Richmound closed its doors to the public outside pre-arranged appointments, citing harassment and intimidation towards staff.

In July, a man was charged with assaulting two police officers in the southwestern Saskatchewan village where so-called followers of the “Queen of Canada” cult have set up a compound.

Mounties said 61-year-old Ricky Manz was charged with assault, resisting arrest and uttering threats in Richmound. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Sept. 18.

Manz is the owner of the former village school, which has housed leader Romana Didulo‘s “Kingdom of Canada” group for nearly two years. She used to be based in B.C.

View image in full screen Romana Didulo seen in a YouTube video posted Nov. 29, 2021. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Global News will livestream the news conference at RCMP headquarters in Regina in the video player at the top of this page.

— More to come…

— With files from The Canadian Press