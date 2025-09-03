Menu

Crime

RCMP to address investigation in Richmound, Sask. — home of ‘Queen of Canada’ cult

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 3, 2025 4:00 pm
1 min read
The RCMP are investigating after an electrical substation was shot at in the town of Lloydminster, on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border on Monday. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP patch on an officer's shoulder. The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan RCMP will be holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. CT Wednesday to share information about an ongoing investigation in the village of Richmound.

The village is 440 kilometres west of Regina near the Alberta border.

Insp. Ashley St. Germaine, a senior investigative officer with the Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes branch, will be providing a statement regarding the investigation.

Details of exactly what is going on have not been confirmed.

Earlier this summer, the village office in Richmound closed its doors to the public outside pre-arranged appointments, citing harassment and intimidation towards staff.

B.C. QAnon figure says she was taken into custody by RCMP national security team in Victoria
In July, a man was charged with assaulting two police officers in the southwestern Saskatchewan village where so-called followers of the “Queen of Canada” cult have set up a compound.

Mounties said 61-year-old Ricky Manz was charged with assault, resisting arrest and uttering threats in Richmound. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Sept. 18.

Manz is the owner of the former village school, which has housed leader Romana Didulo‘s “Kingdom of Canada” group for nearly two years. She used to be based in B.C.

Romana Didulo seen in a YouTube video posted Nov. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Romana Didulo seen in a YouTube video posted Nov. 29, 2021. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Global News will livestream the news conference at RCMP headquarters in Regina in the video player at the top of this page.

— More to come…

— With files from The Canadian Press

