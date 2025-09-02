Winnipeg man faces bestiality, animal abuse charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges related to animal abuse, including bestiality.

Earlier this summer, investigators were informed that the man had been brought to hospital after receiving injuries from animals in his care.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Winnipeg Humane Society’s Animal Protection Services learned that the man had committed sexual acts on the animals on his home, which resulted in his injuries.

Three cats were removed from the home and brought to a veterinary clinic and later taken to the shelter.

The man was arrested on Aug. 28 and along with the bestiality charge, he is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and inflicting acute suffering, serious injury or harm, or extreme anxiety or distress that significantly impairs its health or wellbeing.