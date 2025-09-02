Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man faces bestiality, animal abuse charges

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 8:58 pm
1 min read
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
A 19-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges related to animal abuse, including bestiality.

Earlier this summer, investigators were informed that the man had been brought to hospital after receiving injuries from animals in his care.

Winnipeg Humane Society’s Animal Protection Services learned that the man had committed sexual acts on the animals on his home, which resulted in his injuries.

Three cats were removed from the home and brought to a veterinary clinic and later taken to the shelter.

The man was arrested on Aug. 28 and along with the bestiality charge, he is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and inflicting acute suffering, serious injury or harm, or extreme anxiety or distress that significantly impairs its health or wellbeing.

 

