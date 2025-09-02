Okanagan brewery pairs brews with bricks as it becomes Lego retailer

Send this page to someone via email

Some things just click.

As it turns out, Lego bricks and beer are the perfect recipe over at Copper Brewing Company in Kelowna, B.C.

“I am pretty confident that we are the first brewery in Canada to become an official Lego retailer,” said brewery co-owner Sean White.

Since launching Saturday, White says they can’t keep the Lego boxes on the shelves. They have already placed an order to replenish stock.

“We’re crazy about Lego, we just love doing it, and we thought we would bring that into the brewery. We started this event called Lego and Bricks,” said White.

Demand for the event quickly outgrew supply, so White reached out to Lego to build a new partnership.

“What we are doing is we have stocked kits, we have an a la carte menu, you can come in, you can order a kit, you can build at your table or take it home,” said White.

Server Carey-Ann Pershick says when tables have a Lego kit to work on, it changes the dining dynamic.

“It’s just a way for people to build different things and use their minds and be creative instead of staring at screens the whole time,” said Pershick.