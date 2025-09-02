Woman charged after suspicious package forces evacuation of Calgary neighbourhood

Calgary police have announced a woman has been charged with criminal negligence after the discovery of a suspicious package forced the evacuation of homes and businesses in the Manchester Industrial neighbourhood last week.

Members of the Calgary police bomb disposal unit were called in on Tuesday, Aug., 27, after investigators determined a package that was delivered to a local business contained the highly volatile chemical picric acid.

Several streets were also blocked off, the airspace around the business was shut down and people were asked to avoid the area as bomb disposal experts moved the chemical to a safe area where a series of small controlled explosions.

Investigators said a local moving company had been hired to deliver the chemical that had been mislabeled. It sat outside the business where it was delivered for about 10 days before it was discovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say investigators now believe the president of the company that hired the movers was aware of the contents of the package, but did not tell the moving company to ensure its proper disposal.

View image in full screen A member of the Calgary Police bomb disposal unit is seen helping to dispose of some highly volatile chemicals discovered outside a business in the city’s Manchester Industrial Park on Tuesday, Aug. 27, forcing the evaucation of nearby homes and businesses. Global News

On its website, Transport Canada says picric acid is commonly used in chemistry labs to make dyes and explosives, but describes it as a highly shock-, heat- and friction-sensitive explosive, making it one of the most dangerous chemicals being used today in chemistry labs.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Tuesday, police announced that 59-year-old Christine Jacqueline Teschl has been charged with one count of criminal negligence and will appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.

“We do not believe there was intent to harm members of the public,” said Staff Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Calgary Police Service General Investigations Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, the decisions made in relation to this material ultimately put our community and our emergency services personnel at significant risk.

“It took expertise and collaboration across multiple agencies to ensure no one was hurt, and we continue to be grateful to our members and our agency partners for ensuring this incident was safely resolved.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tip) from the app store.