Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged after suspicious package forces evacuation of Calgary neighbourhood

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 5:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police conduct controlled detonations of hazardous materials'
Calgary police conduct controlled detonations of hazardous materials
WATCH: (Aug. 27, 2025) After a portion of the Manchester Industrial area was evacuated, Calgary police began controlled detonations Wednesday afternoon. Drew Stremick reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police have announced a woman has been charged with criminal negligence after the discovery of a suspicious package forced the evacuation of homes and businesses in the Manchester Industrial neighbourhood last week.

Members of the Calgary police bomb disposal unit were called in on Tuesday, Aug., 27, after investigators determined a package that was delivered to a local business contained the highly volatile chemical picric acid.

Several streets were also blocked off, the airspace around the business was shut down and people were asked to avoid the area as bomb disposal experts moved the chemical to a safe area where a series of small controlled explosions.

Investigators said a local moving company had been hired to deliver the chemical that had been mislabeled. It sat outside the business where it was delivered for about 10 days before it was discovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say investigators now believe the president of the company that hired the movers was aware of the contents of the package, but did not tell the moving company to ensure its proper disposal.

A member of the Calgary Police bomb disposal unit is seen helping to dispose of some highly volatile chemicals discovered outside a business in the city's Manchester Industrial Park on Tuesday, Aug. 27, forcing the evaucation of nearby homes and businesses. View image in full screen
A member of the Calgary Police bomb disposal unit is seen helping to dispose of some highly volatile chemicals discovered outside a business in the city’s Manchester Industrial Park on Tuesday, Aug. 27, forcing the evaucation of nearby homes and businesses. Global News

On its website, Transport Canada says picric acid is commonly used in chemistry labs to make dyes and explosives, but describes it as a highly shock-, heat- and friction-sensitive explosive, making it one of the most dangerous chemicals being used today in chemistry labs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Tuesday, police announced that 59-year-old Christine Jacqueline Teschl has been charged with one count of criminal negligence and will appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.

“We do not believe there was intent to harm members of the public,” said Staff Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Calgary Police Service General Investigations Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, the decisions made in relation to this material ultimately put our community and our emergency services personnel at significant risk.

“It took expertise and collaboration across multiple agencies to ensure no one was hurt, and we continue to be grateful to our members and our agency partners for ensuring this incident was safely resolved.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tip) from the app store.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices