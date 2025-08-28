Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police lift evacuation order after removal of dangerous chemicals

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 2:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary police conduct controlled detonations of hazardous materials'
Calgary police conduct controlled detonations of hazardous materials
WATCH: After a portion of the Manchester Industrial area was evacuated, Calgary police began controlled detonations Wednesday afternoon. Drew Stremick reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police have lifted an evacuation order for several blocks of the city’s Manchester industrial park after some dangerous chemicals discovered outside a local business earlier this week were successfully removed.

In an emailed update, issued around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, police said all the hazardous materials have been transported to a safe location where they will be destroyed.

The CPS bomb disposal started conducting small, controlled explosions of the material, identified as picric acid, behind a large gravel berm on a nearby street Wednesday afternoon.

CPS said the controlled detonations will continue Thursday “with minimal disruption to the public.”

A post on social media by Calgary police shows the area that has been evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package containing explosive material. View image in full screen
A post on social media by Calgary police shows the area that has been evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package containing explosive material. x.com/CalgaryPolice

The area was ordered evacuated after emergency crews were called out Tuesday to reports of a suspicious package outside a business in the 4700 block of First Street southwest.

Story continues below advertisement

Airspace within two nautical miles of the area was also closed, and Calgary Transit was forced to reroute some busses and delay some CTrains.

A member of the CPS bomb disposal unit is seen Wednesday afternoon preparing to conduct a controlled explosion on some hazardous chemicals that forced several blocks of Calgary's Manchester industrial park to be evacuated. View image in full screen
A member of the CPS bomb disposal unit is seen Wednesday afternoon preparing to conduct a controlled explosion on some hazardous chemicals that forced several blocks of Calgary’s Manchester industrial park to be evacuated. Global News

Police said the package that contained the highly volatile chemical was mislabeled before it was transported and delivered by a moving company and “as a result of this mislabeling the substances sat for approximately 10 days.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to Transport Canada, picric acid, which is used mostly to make explosives and dyes, is highly toxic and “one of the most dangerous chemicals being used today in chemistry labs.”

The chemical, which usually exists as a wet paste, becomes extremely dangerous when dried out and high temperatures or sudden impacts can cause it to spontaneously explode.

Police have not released any details on where the chemical came from or what it was destined to be used for, but they have launched an investigation into possible criminal charges.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Hazardous picric acid prompts controlled detonations in Calgary'
Hazardous picric acid prompts controlled detonations in Calgary
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices