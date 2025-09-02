Man found dead in ‘pool of blood’ at Burning Man, police investigating homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A man found dead “lying in a pool of blood” on Aug. 30 at the annual Burning Man art and music festival in the Nevada desert has prompted a homicide investigation, authorities said.

Authorities were alerted about the man Saturday at the gathering in the Black Rock Desert.

Deputies, along with rangers from the Bureau of Land Management, responded at around 9:14 p.m. local time and “found a single white adult male lying on the ground, obviously deceased,” the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Aug. 31.

The body was reported as the “Man” — a wooden sculpture shaped like a man — was beginning to burn.

Several participants at the festival were interviewed as part of the investigation into the death. The body was found in a makeshift encampment called Black Rock City, and authorities created a perimeter around the area.

“This process is still ongoing, and the portion of the ‘city’ where this occurred will have heavy law enforcement presence until the scene can be released,” police said.

The identity of the deceased male was not immediately known, the sheriff’s office said. The body was taken to a medical examiner’s office.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said it appears to be a singular crime but urged everyone who attended the festival to be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances.

Burning Man officials said they are cooperating with law enforcement and asked participants in Black Rock City not to interfere with their investigation.

“The safety and well-being of our community are paramount,” the statement said.

After the body was discovered, festival officials also provided participants with areas that had access to free public Wi-Fi, “should they need to communicate with loved ones.”

The sheriff’s office asked the public for help in identifying the man, who is believed to be between the ages of 35 and 40. He is described as six feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with short brown hair and facial hair.

“We are also currently seeking information regarding any suspect identifiers for any person who would commit such a heinous crime against another human being. At this time, no information is too small to disregard, so do not hesitate to contact my Office,” Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen wrote in a statement on Facebook.

The annual gathering in the Black Rock Desert, which began on Aug. 24 and officially ended on Sept. 1, attracts tens of thousands of artists, musicians and activists each year for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances, highlighted by the burning of a large wooden effigy of a man.

The festival also faced strong dust storms as wind ripped through the desert area, causing major travel delays.

The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning on Aug. 23, adding that a “wall of blowing dust coming off the Smoke Creek and Black Rock Desert playa areas is tracking northward at around 30 mph.”

Four minor injuries were reported as a result of the storm, a Burning Man spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

— With files from The Associated Press