Homicide detectives investigate death of man in Edmonton river valley

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in the river valley over the Labour Day long weekend.

Police responded Sunday around 7:35 a.m. to the North Saskatchewan River valley near 101 Street and 100 Avenue.

A call had come into police about a man was lying on a hill near a set of stairs in the area. Upon arrival, EPS said officers found a man who was dead.

View image in full screen A man was found dead by a set of stairs near 101 Street and 100 Avenue in Edmonton’s North Saskatchewan River valley on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. Global News

Homicide Section detectives are now investigating the suspicious death and an autopsy to help determine how he died has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.