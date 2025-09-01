Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Abbotsford home riddled with bullets in overnight shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 1, 2025 2:36 pm
1 min read
Bullet holes are seen in a pickup truck and home in Abbotsford on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. View image in full screen
Bullet holes are seen in a pickup truck and home in Abbotsford on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. Global News
Police are investigating after an Abbotsford, B.C., home was targeted with gunfire overnight.

Abbotsford police said it happened just after 2 a.m. on Balfour Drive near Hedley Street.

Police say the occupants were sleeping inside when the home was riddled with bullets.

B.C. police defend South Asian extortion investigation amid criticism Alberta, Ontario seeing more progress

Abbotsford police Sgt. Paul Walker said the occupants were shaken but that no one was physically hurt.

“That family was awoken this morning by hearing multiple rounds hitting their house,” he said. “Extremely concerned, extremely fearful, and I can only imagine what they’re dealing with today in the aftermath.”

Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting, Walker added. He said there was no immediate evidence the incident was related to ongoing extortion threats, but that investigators would be probing all possible avenues.

This is a residence that does not scream, police contact. It’s something that we’re trying to figure out why they were targeted,” he said. 

Neighbour Allan Goodfellow said the gunfire was extremely unusual for the area.

“I’m quite surprised. I mean, like this is normally a very quiet neighborhood. Nothing like this has happened in like, 12 years that I know of in the area,” he said. 

Anyone who was near Balfour Drive or along Clearbrook Road between Downes Road and Maclure Road between 1:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. and has video or witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

