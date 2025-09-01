Abbotsford home riddled with bullets in overnight shooting

Police are investigating after an Abbotsford, B.C., home was targeted with gunfire overnight.
Abbotsford police said it happened just after 2 a.m. on Balfour Drive near Hedley Street.
Police say the occupants were sleeping inside when the home was riddled with bullets.
Abbotsford police Sgt. Paul Walker said the occupants were shaken but that no one was physically hurt.
“That family was awoken this morning by hearing multiple rounds hitting their house,” he said. “Extremely concerned, extremely fearful, and I can only imagine what they’re dealing with today in the aftermath.”
Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting, Walker added. He said there was no immediate evidence the incident was related to ongoing extortion threats, but that investigators would be probing all possible avenues.
“This is a residence that does not scream, police contact. It’s something that we’re trying to figure out why they were targeted,” he said.
Neighbour Allan Goodfellow said the gunfire was extremely unusual for the area.
“I’m quite surprised. I mean, like this is normally a very quiet neighborhood. Nothing like this has happened in like, 12 years that I know of in the area,” he said.
Anyone who was near Balfour Drive or along Clearbrook Road between Downes Road and Maclure Road between 1:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. and has video or witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.
