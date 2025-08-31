Nova Scotia officials ask people not to use drones around crew fighting wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia officials say the province’s largest wildfire in Annapolis Valley remains out of control.

The wildfire, which began on Aug. 13, has so far scorched nearly 85 square kilometres of ground.

Officials say the increase in area of the wildfire from an earlier measurement of around 82 square kilometres is because of more precise measurement, and there has been no new damage reported.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say while crews are making good progress because of favourable weather, they haven’t yet been able to establish a break around the fire to contain it within the boundaries.

Officials are asking people not to fly drones where crews are fighting wildfires in Annapolis Valley.

In a social media post, Department of Natural Resources officials say aircraft are using large spaces around the Long Lake wildfire, and it is unsafe to use drones in the area.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick has two out-of-control wildfires in the province with a total of nearly 23 square kilometres of area burned.