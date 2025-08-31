SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Nova Scotia officials ask people not to use drones around crew fighting wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2025 12:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Maritimes: Aug. 30'
Global News at 6 Maritimes: Aug. 30
WATCH: Rain and fog are helping firefighters battling wildfires that continue to burn in the Maritimes. Nova Scotia’s Long Lake blaze is now estimated at more than 8,200 hectares.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia officials say the province’s largest wildfire in Annapolis Valley remains out of control.

The wildfire, which began on Aug. 13, has so far scorched nearly 85 square kilometres of ground.

Officials say the increase in area of the wildfire from an earlier measurement of around 82 square kilometres is because of more precise measurement, and there has been no new damage reported.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say while crews are making good progress because of favourable weather, they haven’t yet been able to establish a break around the fire to contain it within the boundaries.

Trending Now

Officials are asking people not to fly drones where crews are fighting wildfires in Annapolis Valley.

In a social media post, Department of Natural Resources officials say aircraft are using large spaces around the Long Lake wildfire, and it is unsafe to use drones in the area.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick has two out-of-control wildfires in the province with a total of nearly 23 square kilometres of area burned.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices