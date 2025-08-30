Menu

Beloved Manitoba heritage farm museum to close its doors.

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted August 30, 2025 7:21 pm
1 min read
Beloved Manitoba heritage farm museum to close its doors.
For 14 years, Pierre Pelland's free heritage museum has been a window into Manitoba's past. As he prepares to close it down for good, he reflects on the collection that gave him a new lease on life. Global's Hersh Singh reports.
For 14 years, Pierre Pelland’s free heritage museum has been a window into Manitoba’s past. As he now prepares to close it down for good on Sept. 15, he reflects on the collection that gave him a new lease on life.

The decision, he says, was not made lightly.

“I’ve got no choice. The body is a little bit beat up too much,” Pelland said. “I can’t do a regular day anymore and it’s been like that for a few years. Life goes on. I am not complaining.”

His mission was a simple one.

“It’s always been free. That was the biggest thing for me. I didn’t want to charge nobody nothing,” Pelland explained.

“Other museums call me all the time, (asking) ‘How do you make a living out of it?’” he said, “and I tell them it’s not about making money. This one’s about giving back.”

For the whole story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

