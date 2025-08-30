Beloved Manitoba heritage farm museum to close its doors.

For 14 years, Pierre Pelland’s free heritage museum has been a window into Manitoba’s past. As he now prepares to close it down for good on Sept. 15, he reflects on the collection that gave him a new lease on life.
The decision, he says, was not made lightly.
Get daily National news
“I’ve got no choice. The body is a little bit beat up too much,” Pelland said. “I can’t do a regular day anymore and it’s been like that for a few years. Life goes on. I am not complaining.”
His mission was a simple one.
“It’s always been free. That was the biggest thing for me. I didn’t want to charge nobody nothing,” Pelland explained.
“Other museums call me all the time, (asking) ‘How do you make a living out of it?’” he said, “and I tell them it’s not about making money. This one’s about giving back.”
For the whole story, watch the video above.
Comments