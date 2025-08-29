Shane Bieber loves Rogers Centre atmosphere

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – This is exactly what Shane Bieber hoped for when he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. A raucous, sold-out Rogers Centre crowd against a top-flight opponent.

It just wasn’t the result he wanted.

Bieber gave up two runs on five hits, striking out six over 5 1/3 innings as the Blue Jays fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Friday in a potential World Series preview. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner said that the 41,390 fans at Toronto’s downtown ballpark didn’t disappoint in his Rogers Centre debut.

“I think it’s good practice, right?” said Bieber after the game. “We all do this to win World Series and pitch in meaningful games and playoff games and so credit to Jays fans, they’ve had a playoff atmosphere since I’ve gotten here.

“I was very excited to go out there and pitch and compete and ultimately, just couldn’t get it done.”

Bieber was traded by the Cleveland Guardians to the Blue Jays on July 31 for pitching prospect Khal Stephen. The 30-year-old Bieber hadn’t pitched for Cleveland in 2025 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, instead making his season debut for Toronto in Miami on Aug. 22.

He was spectacular in that start, striking out nine and allowing just one run on two hits over six innings in the 5-2 win over the Marlins.

Bieber said that playing at Rogers Centre, especially in the colder weather as summer turns to fall in Canada, will take some getting used to.

“Talked to some of the guys post-outing, and they said that with the roof open pitches change,” said Bieber. “Definitely noticed that tonight with certain pitches.

“I’m logging in the back of my head what to do and what feel works for what pitch, whether the roof is open or not.”

Bieber picked up where he left off on Friday night, striking out the first three batters he faced. He only allowed three hits until Andruw Monasterio’s homer in the sixth inning. His earned-run average grew to 2.38 in the loss.

“I thought he was really good. He’ll probably say the opposite, with some execution stuff,” said Toronto manager John Schneider. “Wasn’t quite as sharp with the spin today, but really, really happy with the performance.

“He just ran out of pitches there in the sixth, but I thought he was poised, didn’t walk anyone.”

Game 2 in the weekend showdown between the American and National League leaders goes Saturday.

Bieber has a 63-33 record over his eight-year career with a 3.21 ERA and 973 strikeouts. He’s a two-time all-star (2019, 2021) and was a Gold Glove Award winner in 2022.

Schneider said during his pre-game media availability that in Bieber’s first week with the Blue Jays he’s immediately clicked with the rest of the rotation, especially with surefire Hall of Famer Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt.

Schneider has often described Scherzer and Bassitt as the clubhouse’s biggest troublemakers and said that Bieber also stepped into that brotherly dynamic.

“He’s fit right in. You know, those conversations they have are pretty remarkable,” said Schneider in his office. “I think with a guy like him, there’s some immediate respect given for what he’s done from guys that have also done a lot in their career. He’s fit in really well.

“It’s cool that they can bounce ideas off one another, but he came in and he fit right in. He’s like the brother that tucks in his shirt. Or he’ll put his napkin in his lap while the other two leave it on the table.”

VARSHO OK — Blue Jays’ star centre-fielder Daulton Varsho dropped to the turf in obvious pain after he was hit on the hand by a 96.9 m.p.h. sinker from Milwaukee reliever Aaron Ashby in the seventh inning. Myles Straw replaced him.

Schneider said after the game that Varsho’s X-rays came back negative although the area around his pinky finger was still sore. No bandages or bruising were visible on Varsho’s hand as he left the clubhouse after the game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2025.