University of Lethbridge Pronghorns prepare for new soccer season

Classes at the University of Lethbridge begin on Sept. 8 this year, but the athletics season begins at the end of August.

The U of L Pronghorns’ men’s and women’s soccer teams kick off their 2025 campaign on Aug. 29 and 30, respectively.

The off-season saw some serious change, with both teams welcoming a new head coach, but the drive to win games remains strong for those on the pitch.

“The hunger and desire is greater than it’s ever been and the work ethic is really showing throughout all of preseason. We’re really excited to get started,” said Jessica Jorgensen, a veteran fourth-year midfielder.

Men’s head coach, Christopher McKaig, had to build his squad from a diminished roster after 15 players graduated the year before. However, he says the season should be good, even if the preseason showed some warning signs.

“We kind of rebounded and rebuilt ourselves a little from that, which we needed to do.”

He says at the post-secondary level, it’s more important to help student-athletes succeed than win silverware, even if that is the ultimate goal.

“I truly believe that if we follow the process that we’ve been putting on the field, that good things can happen. What that looks like this season, we don’t know and we’re not putting big expectations on them day to day. We just want them to follow exactly what we’re planning for them, one foot in front of each other,” said McKaig.

For the new women’s team coach, Cedric Bovon, the message is about the same.

“From the moment we stepped on the field, you could sense the energy has been in a really good place, but as we’ve provided more and more of our style of play and how we look to find success on the field, I think the team has started to believe in that process and what our coaching staff has put forward.”

A team is nothing without the players and sometimes those players are new to the university lifestyle.

Rookie centreback, Micaiah Leach, moved to Canada from Trinidad and Tobago just this summer and he’s ready to rock on the field.

“(I just need to) not get distracted from the external factors outside of football and school, so just really staying focused and on the right track,” he said.

Sometimes a move could be a shorter distance, but significant nonetheless. Valentina Migliaccio, a rookie holding midfielder, hails from Calgary and says her teammates have made the difference in feeling welcome in Lethbridge.

“It’s a little overwhelming because I’ve never been to university before, but I think time management is just a key. I have lots of amazing girls that are in the same program as me to help me out, which I’m so thankful for. So, I think being able to have the support and good time management, I’ll be able to manage it all.”

Helping these two, and other rookies, are the locker room leaders. Jorgensen says she remembers her first time on the pitch, so she’s determined to make everyone feel welcome.

“It’s always intimidating coming in, balancing the whole student-athlete life. So, if I can be a mentor for those younger girls, it’d be awesome. I know lots of girls are in kinesiology (with me), so being able to guide them through classes, balancing that student-athlete life, I’ll help anyway I can.”

Fifth-year men’s team midfielder, Karim Bachir Bey, says he’s approaching his final varsity year in a different light, knowing it’ll be his last chance to soak up the experience.

“(I’m) just trying to help all the boys that are in their first, second, third or even fourth year, just making sure they understand this is such a special program and you just have to take every moment as it comes.”

The men’s team starts at home against the University of Calgary Dino’s on Friday, while the women’s team welcomes the University of Alberta Pandas on Saturday.