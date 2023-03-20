Menu

Sports

Lethbridge Pronghorns rugby leader Wright wrapping U Sports career at nationals

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 7:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Pronghorns rugby leader Wright wrapping U Sports career at nationals'
Pronghorns rugby leader Wright wrapping U Sports career at nationals
WATCH: The University of Lethbridge Pronghorns women’s rugby team will be wrapping up its season at rugby 7s nationals later this month. The tournament also marks the end of Genna Wright’s career as a ‘Horns athlete. As Erik Bay tells us, the fifth-year player has been a key leader for the program.
A mainstay on the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns rugby for half a decade, Genna Wright’s time with ‘Horns is coming to an end on the national stage.

The Taber, Alta. product’s last U Sports action will be at the Canadian University 7s National Championship before she graduates this spring.

“I’m very proud to be a Pronghorn and I’ve had a good five years,” Wright said.

Read more: Pronghorns track and field athlete eyeing U Sports record

One of the most experienced athletes on a young team, assistant coach Neil Langevin believes simply Wright’s presence is one of her greatest assets.

“She’s been there from day one, she’s identified herself just by play and her hard work in practice as one of our stalwarts and one of the girls other players really look to,” Langevin said. “She’s really grown in her leadership role and she does it quietly and she does it with a lot of grace.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a lot of women come through the program that I’ve learned so much from, and for me to be a fifth year … I just feel fortunate the players I’ve had before me have taught me and prepared me for this role,” Wright said.

Read more: Lethbridge Pronghorns swimmer overcomes serious injury to win gold at U Sports nationals

Wright has even shared those lessons with some of her own family.

She spent her third season playing with sister Dani, while her other sister, Darci, joined the squad this season, marking the first time Wright shared the same pitch with her siblings.

“It’s so fun seeing them everyday, practicing with them,” Wright said. “Seeing how strong they are in the workout rooms and on the field — it’s been awesome.”

Read more: Lethbridge Pronghorns soccer teams preparing for 2022 season openers

The ‘Horns will travel to Concordia University in Montreal for the rugby 7s championship on Mar. 26 and 27, where Wright will soak up the chance to join her teammates one last time.

“I’m excited to see what the other teams have to offer and what we’re going to do as a team,” Wright said.

Click to play video: 'Pronghorns track and field athlete eyeing U Sports record'
Pronghorns track and field athlete eyeing U Sports record
university of lethbridgeU SportsRugbyLethbridge PronghornsWomen's RugbyRugby 7sGenna Wright
