Lethbridge Pronghorns soccer teams preparing for 2022 season openers

When the University of Lethbridge men’s soccer team takes the pitch on Saturday, it will mark a new chapter for the Pronghorns.

Davin Haigh will coach his first regular season game with the team, taking over for the outgoing Randy Bardock, who had led the program since 1991.

“Coming in, the boys were already motivated and kind of open to the change,” Haigh said. “That helps me kind of implement things.”

"They're eager. These guys want to get results."

Coming off a winless 2021, the men are feeling energized with the organizational change.

“I think it’s been good for the team culture,” midfielder Alasdair Coyle said.

“We’ve kind of been stuck in our ways, so I think it will be good to get a new change of pace.”

Opening the season in Saskatoon against the Saskatchewan Huskies, Haigh wants his players to push their playing style on opponents.

“The idea of them being able to self-organize and get things going to create advantages for us. We’re looking to control games and that will be the different identity that teams won’t be used to,” Haigh said.

Meanwhile, the women’s team believes more familiarity with head coach Macky Singh has them trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Mount Royal.

“We understand where he’s coming from, so even drills are easier to get into and then we can help the newer girls coming in as well,” said striker Tory Clements.

"It's a way better feeling for sure."

And it’s something Singh is noticing in his second year at the helm.

Despite a young squad that includes seven rookies and two transfers, the coach is seeing a shorter learning curve this offseason.

“The returning players have helped the newer players get acclimatized, but also understand how we play and they’ve been mentors to the new players,” Singh said.

The Horns hope that translates into a fast regular season start.

“We want to get the first goal,” Clements said. “That’s our first goal for this game on Saturday and then obviously make it to playoffs in the long run.”

The women kick off at 2 p.m. against the Cougars at the University Community Stadium.