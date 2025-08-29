Menu

Traffic

Driver in fatal Manitoba crash may not have stopped at stop sign: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 29, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in the RM of St. Clements Friday morning may not have stopped at a stop sign.

Officers from the Selkirk detachment were called to the scene of the crash, on Highway 4 at Provincial Road 508, around 11:15 a.m., where they learned a pickup truck pulling a trailer crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the pickup, a 21-year-old Arborg man, wasn’t hurt in the collision, while the other driver, 62, from Scanterbury, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist, but said they believe the second vehicle didn’t put on the brakes at a mandatory stop sign and crashed into the pickup.

