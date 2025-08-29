Driver in fatal Manitoba crash may not have stopped at stop sign: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in the RM of St. Clements Friday morning may not have stopped at a stop sign.

Officers from the Selkirk detachment were called to the scene of the crash, on Highway 4 at Provincial Road 508, around 11:15 a.m., where they learned a pickup truck pulling a trailer crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the pickup, a 21-year-old Arborg man, wasn’t hurt in the collision, while the other driver, 62, from Scanterbury, was pronounced dead on scene.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist, but said they believe the second vehicle didn’t put on the brakes at a mandatory stop sign and crashed into the pickup.

0:45 Mounties investigate pair of fatal crashes