Health

Alberta set to replace flimsy paper health cards with new ‘Alberta Wallet’ app

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2025 2:38 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced plans to replace the province's flimsy paper health cards. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced plans to replace the province's flimsy paper health cards. Global News
Alberta is planning to ditch its long-maligned paper health cards with a new app it has dubbed the Alberta Wallet.

Holding her own crumpled health card, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the app will allow people to access their health card from their phone.

The Alberta government plans to replace the province's paper health cards with a new mobile card. View image in full screen
The Alberta government plans to replace the province’s paper health cards with a new mobile card. Global News

The announcement answers the public’s longtime call for the government to do away with the province’s flimsy, easily damaged paper health cards.

Smith says the app will protect users’ private information using high-tech encryption software.

Smith and two of her ministers also say a new plastic card integrating the health-care card with an Albertan’s driver’s licence will be introduced next year.

Alberta’s paper health cards will still be usable for the foreseeable future.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

