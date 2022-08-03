Ontario now offering French accents on health cards

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is now offering the option of using French-language characters on health cards.

The province said it is “another step forward” in its plan to offer French characters, such as accents including ç, è, é, ê, ë, on all forms of government identification.

“Franco-Ontarians can now have their name correctly identified on their health card in addition to their driver’s licence and photo card,” Health Minister Sylvia Jones said.

The province began offering the option of using French characters on driver’s licences and photo cards in September 2020.

Ontarians who have French names are able to visit a Service Ontario location with the required supporting ID documents to request a free replacement health card.

Ontario is now offering the option of French language characters (e.g. ç, è, é, ê, ë) on Ontario health cards. This is another step forward in the province’s plan to make French characters available on all Ontario government identification. Learn more: https://t.co/UFjYujAvoE pic.twitter.com/SllceoS7M5 — Ontario Ministry of Health (@ONThealth) August 3, 2022