Ontario now offering French accents on health cards

The Ontario government is now offering the option of using French-language characters on health cards.
The province said it is “another step forward” in its plan to offer French characters, such as accents including ç, è, é, ê, ë, on all forms of government identification.
“Franco-Ontarians can now have their name correctly identified on their health card in addition to their driver’s licence and photo card,” Health Minister Sylvia Jones said.
The province began offering the option of using French characters on driver’s licences and photo cards in September 2020.
Ontarians who have French names are able to visit a Service Ontario location with the required supporting ID documents to request a free replacement health card.
